The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Water main breaks on 88th Avenue in Walnut Grove

Drivers are advised to go around the area near 212th Street eastbound

Traffic on 88th Avenue in Walnut Grove was disrupted on Tuesday, Nov. 2 after a water main broke near 212th Street.

The Township of Langley announced the break at 9:15 a.m.

Crews were being dispatched to repair the break.

An eastbound lane on 88th Avenue was closed, and traffic delays were expected. Drivers were being advised to take an alternate route.

Some residents in the area may lose water service temporarily, the Township advised.

