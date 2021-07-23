Water resources in Langley Township feel strain as dry weather continues

Langley Township is asking residents to skip the sprinklers and let their lawn go golden to conserve water this summer. (Black Press Media files)

Langley Township said that the heat waves and dry spells B.C. has experienced could result in reduced water supply unless conservation efforts are made.

When temperatures are at their hottest, water use doubles and residents use more water than any other time of the year, according to the Township. In Metro Vancouver alone, the average amount of water used daily is one billion litres – enough to fill BC Place.

“Already this season, the Township has experienced demand on water infrastructure due to low recovery rates of some reservoirs and residents using more water at home,” a Township statement said. “Prolonged demand could further strain water resources and even affect fire response capabilities. To ensure regional aquifers are preserved and there is enough water available for when we need it most, we all need to ensure we are not using water faster than it can be replenished.”

Conservation methods such as only running the dishwasher when it is full, combining loads of laundry, chilling water in the fridge instead of letting it run cold, or choosing a low-flow toilet can make a difference.

“If you have a lawn, the best way to conserve water this summer is to leave it alone and let it ‘go golden’,” said the Township’s advice. “If you do choose to water, ensure you are adhering to your permitted watering days and times: like all municipalities in the region, the Township of Langley is under Stage 1 of Metro Vancouver’s Watering Restrictions, which are automatically implemented each year from May 1 to October 15.”

Under current Stage 1 Watering Restrictions, residents with even street addresses can water their lawns between 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Those in odd numbered properties can water during the same hours on Thursday and Sunday mornings. In the case of multi-unit complexes, the complex address, not unit number, determines watering days.

While most residents are familiar with seasonal water restrictions, businesses and other non-residential properties are reminded they are subject to specific watering days and times as well. Even addresses can water lawns from 1 to 6 a.m. on Mondays, and those with odd addresses on Tuesdays. All non-residential addresses can water lawns on Fridays from 4 to 9 a.m.

Stage 2 restrictions can be activated during periods of extended drought or if there is a concern about reservoir levels. These additional restrictions build on Stage 1 and reduce consumption of drinking water by further limiting non-essential use. If Stage 2 restrictions were to be enacted, updates would be posted to tol.ca.

Find more information on water conservation in the Township at tol.ca/waterwise. For details on water restrictions, visit tol.ca/waterrestrictions.

