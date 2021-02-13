Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)

Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Police are alerting the public to the disappearance of a senior who has a brain injury. They’re asking Metro Vancouver residents to check their yards, sheds, or unlocked vehicles to see if Thomas Tremblay is there.

The 68-year-old was last seen headed for a walk on Feb. 12, said Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department.

It is likely the senior spent Friday night in below-freezing temperatures, the officer said in a Saturday (Feb. 13) news statement.

“We are in a race against time to bring him home safely,” noting recent snowfall and below-zero temperatures.

Tremblay left his home near Fraser Street and East 53rd Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., according to his caregiver he was headed for a walk in South Burnaby.

Investigators believe the senior last swiped his Compass Card at around 1 p.m. at Edmonds Station. He may have been headed to Byrne Creek Park.

Tremblay stands five-foot-eight, is white, has short grey hair, a medium build and uses a cane to walk.

“Police conducted extensive searches throughout the evening and into the night, however we’ve been unable to locate Mr. Tremblay,” said Addison.

Anyone who sees the senior is asked to call 911 and stay until first responders arrive.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

missing personPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley and Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Frank Bucholtz, a Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce director, with one of the electronic signs that are part of the Gateway transportation project. The chamber has lobbied on transit issues for years. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley chamber advocates for business from Langley to Ottawa

Roads, cannabis, tourism, and taxes are all on the Chamber’s radar

Snow blanketed Langley Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada forecasts 5 to 10 centimetres

Dorothy Peacock Elementary is one of five Langley schools to report a new COVID case (Undated Google Maps image)
New COVID cases reported in five Langley schools

Number of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list now 20

Slay the Mic CEO Jam Gamble is the keynote speaker at the virtual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on March 10.
Annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards go virtual for 2021

Slay the Mic CEO Jam Gamble is keynote speaker for event on March 10

Jacqueline Cox, web director at Forever Your Lingerie, seen here on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Pandemic has accelerated move to online by Langley businesses

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce members are pivoting to e-business

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)
Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Most Read