Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)

‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

Nearly 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to the provincial government, urging health minister Adrian Dix and premier John Horgan to halt “hefty increases” in licensing fees for nurses of all classifications.

The petition, created two months ago by registered psychiatric nurse Christina Gower, decries the government’s fee hike, which adds to the economic pressures many face with a lack of affordable housing and increased costs in transportation, utilities and other costs of living.

“Hefty increases in licensing fees are undeniably a clawback in earnings,” the petition states. “This government mandated a two per cent wage increase and withdrew our right to negotiate for cost of living increases.”

RELATED: B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) announced the licensing fee increases in October 2020. The amount of the increase depends a nurse’s classification, ranging from a three per cent increase for practising registered nurses and psychiatric nurses for $558.36 for 13 months of coverage, to an 11 per cent increase for licensed practical nurses for $514.80 for 13 months.

The petitioners state prohibitive costs such as rising licensing fees deter nurses with non-practicing status and those on maternity leave from returning to work, causing further strain to an already exhausted health care sector.

RELATED: B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

The petitioners demand the government waive licensing fees and require employers too absorb liability insurance costs in lieu of MSP coverage and to reconsider the monopoly the Canadian Nurses Protective Society holds on liability insurance. It’s this, petitioners say, that caused insurance fees for nurses to triple in just one year.

They further demand an official inquiry to reassess coverage options.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcarenurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior
Next story
30 sheep and goats saved from Langley barn fire

Just Posted

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a barn fire Sunday night on 40th Avenue near 256th Street. (Langley Advance Times file)
30 sheep and goats saved from Langley barn fire

One person was treated on scene, two cats were taken to veterinary hospital

Riverside Calvary Church and Buhf Beauty Boutique are next to each other in the same building complex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Kudos to all standing up for convictions in COVID conflict

Reader asks both sides in Langley church debate to show empathy for each other, despite disagreeing

BCCDC ‘dashboard’ allows breakdown of results from survey (BCCDC website).
Survey results showing fewer Aldergrove/Otter residents working from home questioned

Conclusion ‘doesn’t make sense’ to TWU professor

Highway 1 at the 232nd Street Overpass, looking east on Jan 11, 2021 around 7:50 a.m. (Drive BC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Expect delays due to congestion

Fort Langley’s Vivian Jervis shares a few pictures of a parade of trumpeter swans taken from Lefeuvre Road this past weekend, including one gaggle of swans with a plethora of ducks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Parade of animals traipse through the fields

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Director of police services Clayton Pecknold speaks during a press conference at the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 19, 2016. Accessibility to British Columbia’s municipal police complaints process can and should be improved, its commissioner says, as the office faces criticism from both legal advocates and the head of Vancouver’s police union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Change needed for access, outreach: B.C. police complaints commissioner

The office only investigates the 14 municipal police departments in B.C., not the RCMP

Most Read