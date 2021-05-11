RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald pauses while speaking during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald pauses while speaking during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘We will do everything we can,’ B.C. police say to reassure public amid gang violence

Active officers in the Lower Mainland, including those from the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team, are being recruited to an ‘inactive potential future police service’

Top police officials in British Columbia are trying to reassure the public about safety after a gang war left two men dead and an innocent bystander hurt this weekend.

There have been 10 shootings in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks, many of them during daylight hours, and two in mall parking lots filled with vehicles and pedestrians.

“Police will never stop in our pursuit of bringing these individuals to justice,” RCMP Asst. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said during a joint news conference with other police agencies from the region.

“We are committed and we will be relentless in our hunt.”

Ahmed Tahir has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting in Burnaby on Saturday that left Toni Dalipi, 19, dead and injured the bystander, who is expected to recover, officers said Monday.

Dalipi died in hospital from injuries and the bystander was treated for gunshot wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening.

“This individual is an innocent victim and he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Dave Chauhan, officer in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team.

Officers also identified the victim of a shooting Sunday outside Vancouver’s airport as Karman Grewal, 28. A police chase of a suspect vehicle ended when an occupant shot the police cruiser.

Officers have linked both shootings to the gang conflict but declined to say exactly which gangs are responsible.

Police agencies across the Lower Mainland are working together and sharing information, but they may be legally bound not to identify victims or suspects publicly before they are charged, McDonald said.

However, many of the suspects in the gang conflict are well known to police and there are ways police can “get on them,” he said, for example by watching closely for breaches of court orders such as curfews, driving prohibitions or firearms prohibitions.

When officers see a breach, they will make an arrest, he said.

When violence happens in public spaces, it only strengthens officer resolve to put an end to it, he added.

“We will do everything we can within the limits of the law to put a wet blanket on the activities of these individuals and we will do it in concert,” McDonald said.

Representatives from the police agencies will meet Tuesday with Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general, to lay out their plan to crack down on the gang conflict.

The National Police Federation issued a statement Monday calling on the provincial government to give police more resources to fight the problem and to halt recruitment to the new Surrey Police Service, set to replace British Columbia’s largest RCMP detachment.

“Now is not the time to be removing scarce resources from active service in the Lower Mainland,” he said.

Police services across the region, especially RCMP, have been “under-resourced” for far too long, he said, as he called for more funding for anti-gang investigations and other work.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. gang problem

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Langley RCMP say this woman was seen in a surveillance video on March 31, 2021 walking between two homes in the 8500-block of 205B Street minutes before a fire that saw one of the homes destroyed and the other sustain significant damage. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP search for possible arson suspect after fire damages 2 Willoughby homes

The fire was reported on March 31

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Westbound Highway 1 crash blocking left lane in Langley

Incident at 264th Street slowing morning commuters

Aldergrove legion branch #265. (Aldergrove Star files)
Final phase of $14 million federal support fund rolls out to legion branches

Branches still reeling from pandemic receive remaining $3.8 million in emergency funds

Italian flat leaf parsley can be used in pesto, replacing fresh basil. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez does parsley pesto

Pesto traditionally has fresh basil but it can also be made with another fresh herb

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley sex offender faces trial on child pornography charges this fall

Kelly Glen Isbister was arrested in January

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

The video shows an officer punching a man while arresting him for allegedly driving a stolen car

Michael Bublé in video posted to Arts Club Theatre Company’s Youtube channel.
VIDEO: Arts Club alum Michael Bublé backs theatre company’s re-opening campaign

Pandemic has caused 15 months of suspended operations for Arts Club, founded in 1964

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Football player Christian Covington in photo posted to twitter.com/Chargers.
Surrey-raised NFLer Covington charged up to join Los Angeles team

Christian Covington, son of CFL Hall-of-Famer Grover Covington, grew up in the Sullivan Heights area

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Most Read