‘We will get through this together by staying physically apart’

Mayor Jack Froese shared a message to community members on continuing the good work to flatten the COVID-19 curve via the Township website earlier this week.

“The sun is shining, spring is in the air, and we all want to enjoy the great outdoors. Langley is fortunate to have many beautiful parks and outdoor spaces where under normal circumstances we would be doing just that. However, COVID-19 is not a normal circumstance. It is limiting our ability to enjoy many of our outdoor spaces, and for good reason.

COVID-19 is very contagious, affects all ages, and is deadly. Health Authority orders and recommendations on facility closures, gathering limits, and physical distancing continue and we strongly urge all community members and visitors to Langley to follow them. The curve is flattening but we cannot let up. We must remain 100 per cent committed to stopping the spread of this virus.

We understand everyone wants to get fresh air and exercise. It’s good for our mental and physical well-being but it is vitally important that when we do go out that we all continue to practice physical distancing. Parks and trails remain open but please follow physical distancing protocols – stay 2 metres apart from other people, comply with signs, and avoid touching public surfaces. As a reminder, parks facilities that encourage gatherings, or are intended for use by multiple users, remain closed.

We also understand that many visitors love to come to Langley communities and parks. Given the extreme circumstances, we respectfully ask that you stay in your home communities and enjoy the outdoor spaces there. This will reduce the amount of people at the few outdoor spaces that remain open in all our communities, which will minimize the spread of the virus and likely reduce deaths.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen many people working together, supporting each other, lifting community spirits, and saying thank you. From banging pots at 7 p.m. for front-liners, to buying from local businesses, to cheering up children while they remain at home, to posting warm wishes and happy thoughts on social media. This is incredibly heartwarming and very good for our mental well-being during this very challenging time.

Regardless of where we live, we are all in this together. So follow the guidance from health authorities to stay at home as much as possible, avoid all non-essential travel and outings, stay in your home community whenever possible, and physically distance. It’s for everyone’s safety and well-being.

We will get through this together by staying physically apart. While physical distancing is very important, I encourage you to stay connected virtually with each other during this time.”

READ MORE: Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trails in nearly 20 years

Updates on official orders, closures, and measures in the Township of Langley can be found at www.tol.ca/covid19.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley Township