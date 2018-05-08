Detector dog Fenix looks to Border Services Officer Matt Baird following a press conference Tuesday morning in which CBSA officials shared details of weapons the team found in a northbound vehicle in late March. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Weapons seized at South Surrey border

CBSA officials say Canadian resident living in U.S. charged with 27 smuggling and firearms counts

Canada Border Services Agency officials announced today that a Canadian man living in the U.S. was arrested after nearly two dozen handguns were found in a northbound vehicle.

The “significant weapon seizure” – which took place at the Pacific Highway border – occurred March 23.

Details were not shared until Tuesday morning, during a media briefing held at the Douglas (Peace Arch) port.

Daniela Evans, director of CBSA’s Pacific Highway District, and Harald Wuigk, assistant director of the region’s criminal investigations section, told reporters the find was made by a detector dog team during a secondary examination of a passenger vehicle.

A handgun was found behind the factory panelling of the vehicle; further examination located a total of 19 handguns and 32 over-capacity magazines, Evans said.

Scott MacCallum Osborne is charged with 27 counts related to the smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms in connection with the seizure.

Osborne was released from custody on a $50,000 surety, Evans said.

More to come…

 

Weapons haul displayed Tuesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Detector dog Fenix pokes his head up over the table of weapons on display at the Canada Border Services Agency Douglas port Tuesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

