BC Ferries will require all customers to wear masks at terminals and and aboard vessels beginning Monday, Aug. 24. (News Bulletin file photo)

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

BC Ferries travellers were already required to have masks with them, and now passengers need to wear those masks at all times.

BC Ferries advised in a press release that customers must wear face coverings when travelling as of Monday, Aug. 24. All customers, whether they came on a car or as a foot passenger, must wear masks at all times in the terminals and onboard vessels, unless they’re inside their vehicles or “consuming food or drinks while maintaining physical distance.” Infants and toddlers under two years old and customers with medical conditions or disabilities that inhibits their ability to wear a mask are exempt from the new rules.

“BC Ferries’ priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers,” said Mark Collins, the ferry corporation’s president and CEO, in the release. “We urge and expect our customers to behave responsibly when they are travelling with us.”

Collins added that travellers not following requirements around wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing can be banned from travel. He said ferry workers are doing “great work to accommodate customers” and said BC Ferries does not tolerate abuse directed at its employees.

BC Ferries reminded travellers about additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, screening customers at ticket booths, allowing travellers to remain in their vehicles on lower car decks, reduced seating density and enhanced cleaning.

