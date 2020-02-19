WEATHER: 15 km/h winds expected in Langley on Wednesday

Up to 15 km/h winds are expected in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

Winds of up to 15 km/h are expected in Langley on Wednesday, Environment Canada reports.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning leaving mainly sunny weather.

However, the windy weather will make for cooler temperatures this morning.

With the wind chill the temperature will be – 5 C, but will reach a high of 8 C.

Overnight, a few clouds are expected with fog patches developing.

Temperatures will reach a low of – 2 C.

Sunrise on Wednesday will be at 7:13 a.m. and sunset 5:36 p.m.

