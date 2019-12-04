WEATHER: A break from rain expected late Wednesday

Environment Canada expects temperatures to remain steady at 8 C during the day

Langley can expect a break with the rain late Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

The rain is expected to end late Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada

The break in wet weather will make way for clouds throughout the day and leading into the night.

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C during the day and reach a low of 3 C overnight.

But that isn’t the end of the wet weather this week, according to the government weather agency.

Thursday will see increasing cloud coverage, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Overnight the chance of showers increases to 60 per cent.

Friday it is expected to rain through much of the day.

Sunrise on Wednesday is at 7:47 a.m. and sunset is 4:15 p.m.

