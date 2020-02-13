Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C in Langley, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: A break from the wet weather expected in Langley

A chance of showers remains

Rain remains in the forecast for Langley, but Environment Canada does predict a break from the wet weather on Thursday.

READ MORE: Langley couple with MS go to Russia for treatment

Rain is expected to end late morning making way for cloudy weather, but a 30 per cent chance of showers will remain.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will be cloudy, with a chance of showers early evening.

Sunrise on Thursday is at 7:24 a.m. and sunset is 5:26 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley couple with MS go to Russia for treatment

Just Posted

WEATHER: A break from the wet weather expected in Langley

A chance of showers remains

Break-and-enter crimes on the decline in Aldergrove: Langley RCMP

A total of three BNEs were reported in the month of January, compared to six in 2019

Hospital denies Aldergrove cancer patient’s exposure to superbug despite incriminating letter

‘A possibility’ that endoscope used ‘may be connected to your infection’: Vancouver Coastal Health

TWU volleyball coach remembered

‘Deeply saddened’ by the passing of former Spartans’ head coach Larry Plenert: university statement

Masked man chased woman in Langley park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Two roofers electrocuted in Pitt Meadows after ladder gets too close to power lines

Workers conscious when taken to hospital

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Woman says she was ‘marginalized’ at Surrey job for not speaking Punjabi

Surrey tentmaker accused of discrimination based on race, pregnancy

Most Read