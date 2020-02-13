WEATHER: A break from the wet weather expected in Langley

Rain remains in the forecast for Langley, but Environment Canada does predict a break from the wet weather on Thursday.
Rain is expected to end late morning making way for cloudy weather, but a 30 per cent chance of showers will remain.
Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.
Overnight weather will be cloudy, with a chance of showers early evening.
Sunrise on Thursday is at 7:24 a.m. and sunset is 5:26 p.m.
