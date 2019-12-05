WEATHER: A chance of showers in Langley

The possibilty of rain remains in the forecast for Langley on Thursday, according to Environment Canada
Thursday will see increasing cloudiness, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, and temperatures will reach a high of 7 C.
It will remain cloudy overnight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will reach a low of 4 C.
Friday will be mainly cloudy during the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 9 C.
Showers will move in overnight, and temperatures will reach a low of 8 C.
Sunrise on Thursday is 7:48 a.m. and sunset is 4:14 p.m.
