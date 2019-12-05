WEATHER: A chance of showers in Langley

Thursday will see increasing cloud coverage with a chance of showers, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

The possibilty of rain remains in the forecast for Langley on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, and temperatures will reach a high of 7 C.

It will remain cloudy overnight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will reach a low of 4 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy during the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 9 C.

Showers will move in overnight, and temperatures will reach a low of 8 C.

Sunrise on Thursday is 7:48 a.m. and sunset is 4:14 p.m.

