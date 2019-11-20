WEATHER: A frosty morning, but a sunny day in Langley

Environment Canada expects temperatures will reach a low of 0 C tonight

Environment Canada expects sunny weather for the remainder of the work week. (Langley Advance Times files)

Despite a frosty start to the morning Environment Canada expects mostly sunny weather for Langley on Wednesday.

The fog patches will dissipate and temperatures will reach a high of 10 degrees Celsius, according to the organization.

Environment Canada reports a clear sky tonight in Langley with temperatures reaching a low of 0 C.

Weather heading into the weekend will also be sunny, but Environment Canada expects the rain to move in on Saturday.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:28 a.m. and sunset is 4:25 p.m.

