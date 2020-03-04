WEATHER: A mainly sunny day in Langley

A mainly sunny day is expected in Langley, Environment Canada reports.
Wednesday will see sun for much of the day with increasing cloud coverage expected to begin around 6 p.m.
Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 4 C.
Overnight weather will be cloudy with a 40 per cent of chance of showers starting late Wednesday evening and overnight.
Sunrise is 6:46 a.m. and sunset is 5:58 p.m.
