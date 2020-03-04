WEATHER: A mainly sunny day in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Wednesday. (Herb Klein/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A mainly sunny day is expected in Langley, Environment Canada reports.

Wednesday will see sun for much of the day with increasing cloud coverage expected to begin around 6 p.m.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 4 C.

Overnight weather will be cloudy with a 40 per cent of chance of showers starting late Wednesday evening and overnight.

Sunrise is 6:46 a.m. and sunset is 5:58 p.m.

WEATHER: Here's a look at the forecast in #LangleyBC for the remainder of the week. A mainly sunny day expected Wednesday – enjoy it because it looks like the rain will be back tomorrow. @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/oVgsGEqUtA — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) March 4, 2020

