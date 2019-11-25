WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud in Langley

Environment Canada says a record high temperature on this day was reached in 1962

Langley will see a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The organization expects it to be windy near the water throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.

The clouds will start to move in early evening and the night sky will remain partly cloudy until midnight tonight.

A record high 13.9 C was reached in 1962, according to Environment Canada. A record low in Langley was set in 1985 when temperatures -10.4 C.

Sunrise Monday is 7:35 a.m. and it will set at 4:20 p.m.

