Temperature on Sunday is expected to reach a high of 12 C in Langley. (Herb Klein/Special to the Langley Advance Times.)

WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Langley

Cloudy and windy weather expected Friday

No rain in the weekend weather forecast, but a cloudy and windy Friday the 13th is expected for Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C on Friday.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

The weather will be mainly cloudy with the wind picking up around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Overnight weather will also be cloudy, but only partly windy.

Saturday weather will see a mix of sun and cloud with overnight weather being clear.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of – 1 C.

On Sunday, the weather will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 12 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of – 1 C.

Sunrise on Friday is 7:27 a.m. and sunset at 7:12 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hand sanitizer a vital tool for Langley realtors in year of COVID-19
Next story
Chinese allow Michael Kovrig telephone call to sick father amid COVID-19

Just Posted

WEATHER: A rain-free weekend forecast for Langley

Cloudy and windy weather expected Friday

Hand sanitizer a vital tool for Langley realtors in year of COVID-19

Langley realtors are waiting to see what the virus means for the local market

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Aldergrove neighbours hope to breathe easy after Canopy Growth closes

Neighbours plagued by marijuana greenhouse’s noise, odour, and light worry about its future purpose

Langley restaurant unusually quiet since COVID-19 outbreak

Local restaurant is disinfecting more often

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Most Read