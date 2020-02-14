Rain and wind are in the forecast for Langley heading into the weekend. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: A rainy Valentine’s Day and a look at Langley’s weekend forecast

Windy weather is expected starting Saturday morning

Environment Canada is forecasting rain and wind for Langley heading into the weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for much of Valentine’s Day Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early morning.

READ MORE: Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

Periods of rain will begin early Friday evening – about five millimetres of rainfall is expected.

Windy weather will move in before Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Friday will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 5 C.

Between 10 to 20 mm of rainfall is expected to fall before showers end late Saturday afternoon making way for cloudy weather.

Wind will remain.

READ MORE: Langley Township tax plan goes to public with 2.98 per cent increase possible

Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

On Sunday, Langley is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C.

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.

Sunrise on Friday is at 7:22 a.m. and sunset at 5:28 p.m.

