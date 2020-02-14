WEATHER: A rainy Valentine’s Day and a look at Langley’s weekend forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting rain and wind for Langley heading into the weekend.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for much of Valentine’s Day Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early morning.
Periods of rain will begin early Friday evening – about five millimetres of rainfall is expected.
Windy weather will move in before Saturday morning.
Temperatures on Friday will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 5 C.
Between 10 to 20 mm of rainfall is expected to fall before showers end late Saturday afternoon making way for cloudy weather.
Wind will remain.
Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.
On Sunday, Langley is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers.
Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C.
Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.
Sunrise on Friday is at 7:22 a.m. and sunset at 5:28 p.m.
