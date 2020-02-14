WEATHER: A rainy Valentine’s Day and a look at Langley’s weekend forecast

Rain and wind are in the forecast for Langley heading into the weekend. (Langley Advance Times files)

Environment Canada is forecasting rain and wind for Langley heading into the weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for much of Valentine’s Day Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early morning.

Periods of rain will begin early Friday evening – about five millimetres of rainfall is expected.

Windy weather will move in before Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Friday will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 5 C.

Between 10 to 20 mm of rainfall is expected to fall before showers end late Saturday afternoon making way for cloudy weather.

Wind will remain.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

On Sunday, Langley is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C.

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.

Sunrise on Friday is at 7:22 a.m. and sunset at 5:28 p.m.

