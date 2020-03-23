WEATHER: A risk of thunder and hail forecasted for Langley

A risk of a thunderstorm is forecast for Langley Monday. (Eugene Triguba/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A risk of thunderstorms and hail is forecasted for Langley on Monday, Environment Canada reports.

It will be a mainly cloudy Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers, but a risk of thunderstorms and hail is forecasted for this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 C and a low of 4 C.

Weather will be windy near the water.

Overnight weather will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, but the risk of thunderstorms and hail remains for early evening.

Sunrise is 7:06 a.m. and sunset 7:28 p.m.

