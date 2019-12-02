WEATHER: A wet start to December in Langley

It’s looking to be a rainy start to the month.
Monday will see periods of rain or drizzle throughout the day and night in Langley, according to Environment Canada.
Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and remain steady overnight.
The rain will continue into Tuesday will temperatures reaching a high of 7 C and low of 6 C.
Environment Canada reports Langley might break from the wet weather on Wednesday. It will be cloudy through much of the day with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Sunrise on Monday is 7:45 a.m. and sunset at 4:16 p.m.
