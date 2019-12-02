Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C in Langley on Monday. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: A wet start to December in Langley

Environment Canada says the rain will continue Tuesday

It’s looking to be a rainy start to the month.

Monday will see periods of rain or drizzle throughout the day and night in Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and remain steady overnight.

The rain will continue into Tuesday will temperatures reaching a high of 7 C and low of 6 C.

Environment Canada reports Langley might break from the wet weather on Wednesday. It will be cloudy through much of the day with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Sunrise on Monday is 7:45 a.m. and sunset at 4:16 p.m.

WEATHER: A wet start to December in Langley

