The South Coast can expect snow Thursday. (Black Press Media files)

WEATHER ALERT: Langley area due for snow Thursday

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean wintery weather here

The white stuff didn’t come for Christmas but snow is expected in Langley and region Thursday night with up to five centimetres for this community.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement that says the South Coast could see snow tomorrow evening.

“With the shift into cooler weather, snow is looking likely over the BC South Coast in the coming week. While there may be a few light flurries mixed with rain tonight, the first real opportunity for widespread low elevation snow is shaping up to be Thursday night,” according to the federal office.

Expected to be hit with the white stuff are communities on both sides of the Fraser – Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge, Delta, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Richmond, Coquitlam, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.

“A low tracking south along the B.C. coast will spread moisture across the B.C. South Coast beginning Thursday evening. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, a mix of rain or snow is possible across the region.”

Snowfall amounts will vary across the region. Current estimates are that the Fraser Valley, and higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the the potential for snowfall accumulations to exceed five centimetres Thursday night.

While the rains are expected to return Friday, the cooler temperatures are expected to help keep the snow around on the ground.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

