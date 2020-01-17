A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver, including Langley. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning University classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

All public and private schools in the Langley School District are open Friday, despite a special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver – including Langley.

Campuses at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are also open, but morning classes at Trinity Western are cancelled.

The special weather statement in effect is warning the public about another storm.

“An approaching Pacific storm will bring a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain to the south coast beginning tonight and continuing Saturday,” the weather agency reports. “Strong winds will also accompany the storm.”

The storm will arrive tonight with snow beginning late this evening across the south coast. Environment Canada does expect the snow to transition to rain, said it is difficult to predict when that will happen.

About five centimetres of snowfall and wind up to 15 km/h before a period of snow mixed with rain begins late this evening.

There is a risk of freezing rain late this evening and overnight.

About two to four centimetres of snowfall is reported to fall overnight. It is expected to be windy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 3 C, with -4 C with windchill, and a low of 0 C.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can collecting dispute

Just Posted

Not over yet: Mixture of snow, freezing rain on way as winter storm tapers in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada releases weather alert for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning University classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

Aldergrove soccer player makes history as first in CPL sold to another league

Midfielder Joel Waterman was transferred from Calgary’s Cavalry FC to a U.S. Major League soccer team

The most borrowed books in 2019

The Fraser Valley Regional Library complied a list of last year’s top reads

Local flooding can follow snowmelt in Langley

City and Township advise clearing drains if you can

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Airliner crash a mistake that pleased Iran’s enemies: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader says dowining of Flight 752 was a bitter accident in rare sermon

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Woman escapes Surrey duplex fire

Incident happened in the 18300-block of Fraser Highway

Most Read