WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning University classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver, including Langley. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

All public and private schools in the Langley School District are open Friday, despite a special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver – including Langley.

Campuses at Kwantlen Polytechnic University are also open, but morning classes at Trinity Western are cancelled.

School Status Alert: Fri.Jan.17 All schools in the Langley School District are OPEN to students/staff. Busses are running, pick-up points/times may be impacted due to unclear streets. Please be patient, check for updates, and use caution when making individual safety decisions. — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 17, 2020

The special weather statement in effect is warning the public about another storm.

“An approaching Pacific storm will bring a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain to the south coast beginning tonight and continuing Saturday,” the weather agency reports. “Strong winds will also accompany the storm.”

The storm will arrive tonight with snow beginning late this evening across the south coast. Environment Canada does expect the snow to transition to rain, said it is difficult to predict when that will happen.

About five centimetres of snowfall and wind up to 15 km/h before a period of snow mixed with rain begins late this evening.

There is a risk of freezing rain late this evening and overnight.

About two to four centimetres of snowfall is reported to fall overnight. It is expected to be windy.

Temperatures will reach a high of 3 C, with -4 C with windchill, and a low of 0 C.

