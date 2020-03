Wind is also expected Tuesday afternoon

Rain is expected to begin around noon Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s cloudy this morning but the rain is coming, according to Environment Canada.

The morning will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, but the rain will begin around noon Tuesday.

READ MORE: Langley preps for possible arrival of coronavirus

Wind is also expected Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 4 C.

Rain will end late evening.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 6:48 a.m. and sunset is 5:57 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.