Fog patches will develop around midnight

Clouds will clear around noon Monday, but remain in the overnight forecast, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

Monday will see mainly cloudy weather in Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Clouds will begin to clear around noon, and remain partly cloudy overnight.

READ MORE: Province wants to seize Langley property connected to drug lab

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 1 C, according to the weather agency.

Fog patches will develop around midnight.

The rain is expected to return Tuesday.

Sunrise on Monday is 7:53 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.