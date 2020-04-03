WEATHER: Flurries, rain, sun, cloud and risk of hail, Langley’s weekend forecast

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Friday

Langley is forecasted to get it all today.

A few rain showers and wet flurries will end Friday morning making way for sun and cloud and leaving a risk of hail, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy becoming cloudy after midnight with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries overnight.

On Saturday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries in the morning.

Temperatures will reach a high of 12 C and a low of 5 C.

Overnight weather on Saturday will be cloudy.

Sunday will see clearing. Temperature will reach a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear as well.

Sunrise of Friday is 6:43 a.m. and sunset at 7:44 p.m.

