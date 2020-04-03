Wet flurries will end Friday morning making way for sun and cloud. (Scott Mowbray/Special to Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Flurries, rain, sun, cloud and risk of hail, Langley’s weekend forecast

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Friday

Langley is forecasted to get it all today.

A few rain showers and wet flurries will end Friday morning making way for sun and cloud and leaving a risk of hail, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Dog missing since winter sees his family again for the first time

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy becoming cloudy after midnight with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries overnight.

On Saturday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries in the morning.

Temperatures will reach a high of 12 C and a low of 5 C.

Overnight weather on Saturday will be cloudy.

READ MORE: Langley shows good grasp of social distancing

Sunday will see clearing. Temperature will reach a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear as well.

Sunrise of Friday is 6:43 a.m. and sunset at 7:44 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19
Next story
B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

Just Posted

WEATHER: Flurries, rain, sun, cloud and risk of hail, Langley’s weekend forecast

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Friday

UPDATED: Eight Township firefighters exposed to COVID-19 now back at work

Online comments suggest the firefighters were not tested for COVID-19 but directed to self-isolate

Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Message of support adorns Brookswood fence

From notes to chalk writing, messages are popping up all over Langley

Strong home sales in early March plunged as virus hit

Sales were trending upwards before physical isolation began

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Captain America joins friendly Abbotsford Spider-Man to take down trash

Local garbage crew bringing smiles to city amid pandemic

Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas: Cowichan by-law

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Most Read