WEATHER: Flurries remain in Langley forecast

Langley could get more snow. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

Langley schools are open Monday, despite flurries remaining in the forecast.

Monday will see mainly cloudy weather with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada.

School Status Alert: All schools in the Langley School District are OPEN to students and staff. School buses are operating as normal. Please dress warmly and use extra precaution when traveling to and from school. #MySD35Community — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 13, 2020

About 20 km/h wind is expected, but 50 over southern sections.

The wind chill will be near -13 C.

READ MORE: MAP: Is your road a priority when it comes to clearing snow in Langley?

Monday evening, the weather will be cloudy with a 40 per cent of flurries.

Wind chill is expected to be near -10 C

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.