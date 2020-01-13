Langley could get more snow. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Flurries remain in Langley forecast

Langley schools are open

Langley schools are open Monday, despite flurries remaining in the forecast.

Monday will see mainly cloudy weather with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada.

About 20 km/h wind is expected, but 50 over southern sections.

The wind chill will be near -13 C.

MAP: Is your road a priority when it comes to clearing snow in Langley?

Monday evening, the weather will be cloudy with a 40 per cent of flurries.

Wind chill is expected to be near -10 C

