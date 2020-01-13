WEATHER: Flurries remain in Langley forecast

Langley schools are open Monday, despite flurries remaining in the forecast.
Monday will see mainly cloudy weather with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada.
School Status Alert: All schools in the Langley School District are OPEN to students and staff. School buses are operating as normal. Please dress warmly and use extra precaution when traveling to and from school. #MySD35Community
— Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 13, 2020
About 20 km/h wind is expected, but 50 over southern sections.
The wind chill will be near -13 C.
Monday evening, the weather will be cloudy with a 40 per cent of flurries.
Wind chill is expected to be near -10 C
