Environment Canada reports a chance of drizzle overnight in Langley on Tuesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Fog to dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

The fog will dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers, according to Environment Canada

Rain is expected late morning with temperatures reaching a high of 7 C.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose Surrey-Langley could close for rest of season due to lack of volunteers

Overnight temperatures will drop slightly to 5 C. The weather agency reports a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight, but it will otherwise remain cloudy.

Wednesday is projected to remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent of drizzle in the morning and early afternoon, with rain beginning in the afternoon. Rain and wind is expected overnight Wednesday.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:54 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

