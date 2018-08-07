Scorching heat hits Lower Mainland

Temperatures expected to reach the low 30s

The Lower Mainland is heating up. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

It’s going to be a hot one this week in the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Tuesday for the region, with temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s.

READ MORE: High 20s to low 30s expected in Lower Mainland

Young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outside are at greater risk of heat illness.

Symptoms to watch out for include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.