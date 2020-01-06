Langley is expected to get a break from the wet weather Monday afternoon, before heavy rainfall resumes tonight. (Langley Advance Times – files)

WEATHER: Heavy rain in the forecast for Langley

A break from the wet weather is expected Monday afternoon

About 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall is expected Monday morning before the rain stops late in the afternoon, but that’s not the end of the wet weather, according to Environment Canada.

Once the rain ends the weather will turn cloudy, but a 60 per cent chance of showers remains.

READ MORE: One person dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C.

The rain is expected to resume Monday night. Heavy rain is expected, about 25 mm of rain will fall, the weather agency reports.

Around midnight windy weather will begin.

By morning temperatures will reach 10 C.

Sunrise on Monday is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is 4:28 p.m.

