WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

Langley will get a break from the wet weather on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
Fog patches will dissipate in the morning making way for clear and sunny weather.
Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of minus 2 C.
Similarly, Wednesday will see sunny weather but winds up to 15 km/h will make for much cooler temperatures.
With the wind chill temperatures will reach minus 4 C Wednesday morning and a low of minus 1 C overnight.
Thursday will see a chance of showers and rain is expected Friday.
Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:15 a.m. and sunset is 5:34 p.m.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
