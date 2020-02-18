WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

Fog patches are expected to dissipate Tuesday morning

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley will get a break from the wet weather on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Fog patches will dissipate in the morning making way for clear and sunny weather.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of minus 2 C.

Similarly, Wednesday will see sunny weather but winds up to 15 km/h will make for much cooler temperatures.

With the wind chill temperatures will reach minus 4 C Wednesday morning and a low of minus 1 C overnight.

Thursday will see a chance of showers and rain is expected Friday.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:15 a.m. and sunset is 5:34 p.m.

