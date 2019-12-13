WEATHER: Langley weekend weather forecast

Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. (Langley Advance Times files)

It will be a mainly cloudy Friday the 13th in Langley, according to Environment Canada.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low near 4 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will remain steady near 4 C during the day. Overnight there will be cloudy periods and temperatures will reach a low of 0 C.

On Sunday, Langley is expected to get a break from the wet weather, Environment Canada says.

The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud during the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C.

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods, and temperatures will reach a low of 2 C.

Sunrise on Friday is 7:57 a.m. and sunset is at 4:13 p.m.

