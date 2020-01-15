Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and a wind warning on Wednesday morning. The inclement weather is expected to hit overnight, easing by Thursday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: More wind and snowfall coming overnight Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued new alerts about inclement weather that’s on the way

More winter wallop is coming as Environment Canada issues a wind warning and snowfall warning for the community.

The snowfall warning will impact the Lower Mainland as an area of low pressure off the B.C. Coast moves inland Wednesday afternoon bringing up to 10 centimetres of snow.

The low will bring strong southeasterly winds to the region. This will create a slow transition from snow to rain for areas mainly near the Strait of Georgia and low lying areas tonight.

However, cold air will remain in place over the North Shore, Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, as well as northern sections of Langley and Surrey. Snowfall accumulations overnight are expected to ease Thursday afternoon and become only scattered flurries before the rain kicks in for the weekend.

[Story continues below Tweet]

The winds that are coming with the snow could cause damage. Environment Canada urged residents to take precautions.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the wind warning statement said.

A deep low pressure system will cross Vancouver Island Wednesday night. Ahead of the low, southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h will develop in Greater Victoria early in the evening and spread to the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island, southern and western sections of Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast later in the evening.

Winds will shift abruptly to the southwest late overnight or Thursday morning in the wake of the low with gusty winds.

The public can monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and report severe weather. Send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

