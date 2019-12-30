Temperatures will remain steady near 7 C on Monday, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times – files)

WEATHER: Periods of rain or drizzle expected Monday in Langley

More rainfall is expected Tuesday

Periods of rain or drizzle are expected Monday in Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will remain steady near 7 C.

VIDEO: Drier weather produces larger numbers for 120th annual bird count in Langley

In the evening the weather will be cloudy with a 60 per cent of showers, with the rain beginning after midnight. About five to 10 millimetres of rainfall is expected overnight.

Temperatures will reach a low of 6 C.

Tuesday will also see wet weather.

About 30 to 40 mm of rainfall is expected, and windy in the morning.

Temperatures on Tuesday will remain relatively the same as Monday.

Sunrise on Monday is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is 4:21 p.m.

