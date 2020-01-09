WEATHER: Potential snowfall alert issued for Langley

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.

The statement calls for potential snow for the B.C. South Coast Thursday night and Friday.

Moisture is expected to spread across the B.C. South Coast beginning overnight Thursday. With temperatures near freezing, a mix of rain or snow is forecast across the region, Environment Canada reports.

Snowfall amounts will vary with elevation and proximity to the ocean, but potential snowfall accumulations can exceed five centimetres through Friday morning.

The snow is expected to change to rain near midday Friday, according to Environment Canada.

More snow is possible this weekend as series of weather systems moves in, the weather agency reports.

Early next week, Environment Canada expects cold arctic air from the B.C. Interior to reach the South Coast.

Meanwhile, a mix of sun and cloud is expected Thursday during the day. The weather will become cloudy in the afternoon before rain mixed with snow begins late evening.

Sunrise on Thursday 8:04 a.m. and sunset is 4:32 p.m.

