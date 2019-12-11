Rainfall between 15 to 25 mm is expected to accumulate during the evening and overnight, according to Environment Canada (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Rain and wind expected in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady Wednesday, reaching a high of 8 C

Wednesday will see rain through much of the day before the wind begins early evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather is Langley will be mostly cloudy once the fog patches dissipate late morning.

READ MORE: Township firefighters release 2020 calendar in support of LAPS

There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and early afternoon, but the rain is expected to begin around 2 p.m, the weather agency reports.

Wind is expected early evening and the rain will end around midnight making way for clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight.

Rainfall between 15 to 25 mm is expected to accumulate during the evening and night.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 7 C.

Thursday, mainly cloudy weather and wind is expected with a chance of showers.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 7:55 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
10,000 affordable rentals a year needed to tackle Metro Vancouver housing crisis: report

Just Posted

Gus Hartl of Aldergrove Credit Union named Langley’s Good Citizen of the Year

Raised in the Fraser Valley, Hartl has supported sports teams, charities, and scholarships

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Dec. 11, 2019 edition

Community Calendar published in Wednesday print edition while Arts Calendar is in Friday’s

Wanna join the Langley Farmers’ Institute?

The newly formed group hosts a membership meeting Sunday, Dec. 15

Langley library makes the holiday season green

People are invited to get green screen pictures taken at Muriel Arnason’s Christmas Cheer event

LETTER: Langley letter writer wants distracted driving fines hiked

How does $1,200 hit ya? That’s what one resident suggests

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

10,000 affordable rentals a year needed to tackle Metro Vancouver housing crisis: report

The report focused on building government-funded housing, rather than relying on the private sector

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Most Read