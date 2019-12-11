WEATHER: Rain and wind expected in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady Wednesday, reaching a high of 8 C

Rainfall between 15 to 25 mm is expected to accumulate during the evening and overnight, according to Environment Canada (Langley Advance Times files)

Wednesday will see rain through much of the day before the wind begins early evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather is Langley will be mostly cloudy once the fog patches dissipate late morning.

There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and early afternoon, but the rain is expected to begin around 2 p.m, the weather agency reports.

Wind is expected early evening and the rain will end around midnight making way for clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight.

Rainfall between 15 to 25 mm is expected to accumulate during the evening and night.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 7 C.

Thursday, mainly cloudy weather and wind is expected with a chance of showers.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 7:55 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

