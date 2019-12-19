WEATHER: Rain and wind in the forecast for Langley

Rain and wind are expected in Langley on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
Weather will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning, with rain beginning early afternoon. About five millimetres of rainfall is expected.
Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and remain steady overnight. Windy weather is expected near the water.
Tonight about 20 to 30 mm of rainfall is expected.
Showers will continue into Friday. Temperatures will fall to 6 C in the afternoon.
The rain will continue overnight and temperatures will reach a low of 5 C.
Sunrise on Thursday is 8:01 a.m. and sunset is 4:14 p.m.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.