About 20 to 30 mm of rainfall is expected tonight, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Rain and wind in the forecast for Langley

The wet weather will continue into Friday

Rain and wind are expected in Langley on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Weather will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning, with rain beginning early afternoon. About five millimetres of rainfall is expected.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and remain steady overnight. Windy weather is expected near the water.

Tonight about 20 to 30 mm of rainfall is expected.

Showers will continue into Friday. Temperatures will fall to 6 C in the afternoon.

The rain will continue overnight and temperatures will reach a low of 5 C.

Sunrise on Thursday is 8:01 a.m. and sunset is 4:14 p.m.

