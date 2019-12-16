WEATHER: Rain in the forecast for Langley

Rain expected to end late Monday and pick up again Tuesday

Periods of rain are expected Monday, and about 15 to 22 millimetres of rainfall is expected Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

A mostly rainy Monday is expected in Langley, according to Environment Canada

Periods of rain will begin early morning – rain mixed with drizzle. Temperatures expected to remain steady near 5 C.

The rain will end late evening making way for clouds overnight.

Cloudy weather is expected Tuesday with period of rain beginning early morning and ending late afternoon. About 15 to 22 millimetres of rainfall is expected, according to the weather agency.

Wind is expected early afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures to reach a high of 7 C and a low of 6 C.

Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent of showers, and windy.

Sunrise on Monday is 7:59 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

