Periods of rain are expected Monday, and about 15 to 22 millimetres of rainfall is expected Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

WEATHER: Rain in the forecast for Langley

Rain expected to end late Monday and pick up again Tuesday

A mostly rainy Monday is expected in Langley, according to Environment Canada

Periods of rain will begin early morning – rain mixed with drizzle. Temperatures expected to remain steady near 5 C.

READ MORE: Damp weather prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

The rain will end late evening making way for clouds overnight.

Cloudy weather is expected Tuesday with period of rain beginning early morning and ending late afternoon. About 15 to 22 millimetres of rainfall is expected, according to the weather agency.

Wind is expected early afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures to reach a high of 7 C and a low of 6 C.

Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent of showers, and windy.

Sunrise on Monday is 7:59 a.m. and sunset is 4:13 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

Just Posted

VIDEO: Celebrity Christmas Toy and Food Drive held for hope and recovery

Andy Bhatti offered Vancouver Canuck autographs and a Thai rehab trip at annual Murrayville event

VIDEO: Filling needs by filling an ambulance

Annual Langley donation drive by Kims Angels draws a generous response

Langley Christian Lightning finish third at Tsumura Basketball Invitational

Finals wrap at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: Giants edged out by Everett

Another case where Vancouver outshot an opponent, but couldn’t get past the other goalie

CALENDAR: Skate with Santa charity event and list of all public skates in Langley

Skate with Santa Charity Hockey Game is Dec. 22

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Vegas goalie Fleury gets win No. 452

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Surrey councillor wants the policing transition process to ‘immediately stop’

Brenda Locke to make motion at Dec. 16 meeting to reconsider current plan

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing

Lubomir Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on Feb. 1, 2017

Vancouver homeless camp brings community, safety, home, says resident

Encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside is one of many that have sprung up in B.C.

Most Read