The weekend high is expected to be 9 C on Saturday. (Anssi Koskinen/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Langley, sun expected too

Rain is expected Friday afternoon

Environment Canada is forecasting rain in Langley’s weekend weather, but the sun is expected to make an appearance too.

Friday will see cloudy weather in the morning with rain beginning late in the afternoon and windy near the water.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 4 C.

The rain will continue overnight but end early morning making way for clouds.

Saturday is expected to clear with temperatures reaching a high of 9 C and a low of zero.

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with temperatures reaching a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

But periods of rain are expected to begin Sunday night.

Sunrise on Friday is at 6:56 a.m. and sunset at 5:50 p.m.

