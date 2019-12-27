WEATHER: Rain remains in weekend forecast for Langley

The rain is expected to end Friday leaving a chance of showers for the remainder of the day, according to Environment Canada.
Showers will end around noon, making way for cloudy weather.
Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C and a low near 4 C.
A 60 per cent chance of showers will remain later this evening and overnight.
Rain is expected to return Saturday. Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C and a low of 5 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain during the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 6 C.
Sunrise on Friday is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is 4:19 p.m.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.