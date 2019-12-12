Langley can expect mainly cloudy weather after the rain ends on Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Rain to end late Thursday in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C

A mix of showers and wind are expected Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

After the rain ends late afternoon it will remain mainly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will reach a high near 8 C.

READ MORE: Cloverdale hospital could take pressure off Langley Memorial

Mainly cloudy weather will follow overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures overnight remain steady near 7 C.

Friday will see cloudy weather with a chance of showers, the weather agency reports.

Sunrise on Thursday is at 7:56 a.m. and sunset at 4:13 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Just Posted

WEATHER: Rain to end late Thursday in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C

Hallmark holiday flicks highlight Langley

How many Langley locations can be spotted this year in Christmas movies-of-the-week?

Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

26th annual Elks Kid’s Christmas party and Christmas Light-Up Parade in motion

Tribute breakfast a Krause Berry Farm’s Christmas tradition

Happy husbands and friends flip flapjacks every year together for a cause

Cloverdale hospital could take pressure off Langley Memorial

Fraser Health says about 20 per cent of patients at LMH are from Surrey

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Most Read