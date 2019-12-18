WEATHER: Rainfall remains in Langley forecast

Almost 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Langley on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The day will begin cloudy before the rain begins in the morning. About five millimetres of rainfall is expected during the day, and temperatures will remain steady near 7 C, the weather agency reports.

Tonight, Langley will see periods of rain – about 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is expected.

Temperatures will reach a low of 5 C overnight.

The wet weather will carry into Thursday, but wind is also expected.

About 10 mm of rainfall is expected during the day, with the weather becoming windy late in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C.

Rain and wind will continue into the night, with temperatures reaching a low of 8 C.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 8:01 a.m. and sunset is 4:14 p.m.

