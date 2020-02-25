Showers are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Showers in the forecast for Langley

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday has showers in the forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.

The weather will be mainly cloudy in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

But the rain is expected to begin early Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low 4 C.

Showers will end in the evening leaving cloudy weather with a 30 per cent of chance of showers.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:02 a.m. and sunset is 5:46 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Council gives thumbs up to Aldergrove core development

Just Posted

WEATHER: Showers in the forecast for Langley

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

Council gives thumbs up to Aldergrove core development

The multi-phased project could receive final approval soon

Former Langley resident and country musician embarks on cross-province tour

Kellen Saip will perform at the Water Shed Arts Cafe on March 13

Langley teens spread the love to residents at Langley Memorial Hospital

R.E. Mountain Secondary students gifted teddy bears

Anson Yu, an R.E. Mountain Secondary student in Langley, recognized as a Loran Scholar

Yu was one of 36 recipients of the four-year undergraduate award and one of six from B.C.

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

UPDATE: Protesters dismantle blockade on Maple Ridge tracks

West Coast Express train service is expected to run again Tuesday morning

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Motorists were ‘driving like their own Indy 500’ before fatal Abbotsford crash, court hears

Family member declares defence request for 90-day jail sentence a ‘joke’

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

The suspect, whose name is under a publication ban, faced 10 charges in relation to this incident

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Most Read