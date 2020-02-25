WEATHER: Showers in the forecast for Langley

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday has showers in the forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.

The weather will be mainly cloudy in the morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

But the rain is expected to begin early Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low 4 C.

Showers will end in the evening leaving cloudy weather with a 30 per cent of chance of showers.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:02 a.m. and sunset is 5:46 p.m.

