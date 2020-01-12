Snow fell overnight Jan. 9, 2020 around Langley and the Lower Mainland. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Snow and rain expected for Langley this afternoon

Power outages across the Lower Mainland have not affected Langley

After a dump of snow and a few rays of sun to melt most of it away, Langley could see more of the white stuff on Sunday afternoon, starting at around 1 p.m.

Flakes aren’t expected to stick around for long however, rain is expected to be thrown into the mix later in the day, which could cause for some difficult driving conditions.

Sgt Damian Volk with Langley RCMP said the weather hasn’t caused too many problems on the road this weekend.

“There’s been not a lot of issues, it’s going to get quite wet, but there seems to be more heavy snow expected to the west and north of Langley, “ Sgt Volk said.

READ MORE: Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Lower Mainland

He did urge people to use caution and to take their commute slow.

The temperature is expected to hover around 3 degrees and then dip to below zero at around 8 p.m.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the three following days.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions
Next story
Queen attends church on eve of meeting over Harry and Meghan

Just Posted

WEATHER: Snow and rain expected for Langley this afternoon

Power outages across the Lower Mainland have not affected Langley

Surrey Little Theatre’s auditions for new production, Perfect Arrangement, has changed times

The cold read audition on Sunday will be taking place at 2 p.m. instead of the evening.

VIDEO: Two nights in a row, Spokane defeats Vancouver Giants

G-Men host Victoria on Langley Events Centre ice Sunday, for a 4 p.m. game

VIDEO: Men’s and women’s volleyball teams earn victories for Langley

Trinity Western University’s squad both down Mount Royal Friday, 3-1, ahead of rematches Saturday

LETTER: Debunking CO2 myths from previous letter writer

Reader calls for end to ‘absurd’ claims

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Many routes may be affected, BC Ferries warned in a Tweet

Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

No estimates for when power will return

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read