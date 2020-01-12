WEATHER: Snow and rain expected for Langley this afternoon

Power outages across the Lower Mainland have not affected Langley

After a dump of snow and a few rays of sun to melt most of it away, Langley could see more of the white stuff on Sunday afternoon, starting at around 1 p.m.

Flakes aren’t expected to stick around for long however, rain is expected to be thrown into the mix later in the day, which could cause for some difficult driving conditions.

Sgt Damian Volk with Langley RCMP said the weather hasn’t caused too many problems on the road this weekend.

“There’s been not a lot of issues, it’s going to get quite wet, but there seems to be more heavy snow expected to the west and north of Langley, “ Sgt Volk said.

READ MORE: Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Lower Mainland

He did urge people to use caution and to take their commute slow.

The temperature is expected to hover around 3 degrees and then dip to below zero at around 8 p.m.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the three following days.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________