WEATHER: Snowfall, wind warning in effect for Langley

Environment Canada has issued a windfall warning and snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.

Between five to 25 centimetres of snowfall is expected to accumulate by noon Friday depending on elevation.

School Status Alert: All schools in the Langley School District are OPEN to staff and students today. School buses are operating as normal. — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 10, 2020

“An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning,” the weather agency reports.

The highest accumulation will be over the North Short and the northeast region of Metro Vancouver. Higher elevations of West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Maple Ridge will get 15 to 25 cm.

The Fraser Valley can expect between 5 to 15 cm total accumulation be early afternoon Friday.

Environment Canada is reminding commuters to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be reduced at time in heavy snow.

Also, an “intense” weather system will move across the Lower Mainland producing “very strong” southeast winds of 70 km/h with gusts to 90 near the water, Environment Canada reports.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the windfall warning reads.

