Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. coast and interior, including Langley. (Environment Canada – Twitter)

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Langley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver by Environment Canada, including Langley.

A strong Pacific storm is on the way Thursday afternoon and Friday for the B.C. coast, the weather agency reports.

The storm will approach the coast Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to spread onto Vancouver Island late this morning and onto the south coast early this afternoon. Strong southeasterly winds will also develop Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will initially be cold enough to allow for some of the precipitation to start as wet snow over higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the south cast.

By Thursday evening warm air along with the storm will drive freezing levels and temperatures higher so that precipitation changes to rain for most communities.

Snow could persist longer in Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, Environment Canada stated.

The heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue all day Friday. The highest rainfall amount will be over the central coast, but Squamish, northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will also see significant amounts of rainfall.

In areas where snow does accumulate, a higher chance of localized flooding is possible.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy in Langley. Rain will begin around noon, about 5 millimetres of rainfall is expected during the day.

Temperatures will reach 7 C.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day. About 15 to 25 mm of rainfall is expected tonight.

Sunrise on Thursday is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is 4:24 p.m.

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Langley as storm approaches

