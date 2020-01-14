WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

More snow expected in Langley by Wednesday morning. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.

Tuesday will see mainly cloudy weather, with a 60 per cent of flurries. It will be windy over southern sections.

The Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley is expected to see snow Tuesday night with amounts of five to 10 cm by Wednesday morning, and an additional few centimetres during the day Wednesday.

More snow 🌨️ headed for the South Coast! There will be a few rounds of snow this week, starting tonight over southeastern Vancouver Island. More widespread snowfall will arrive Tuesday evening. Special Weather Statement: https://t.co/ZOzpFu18gX#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/uifgwYOqGG — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 13, 2020

Temperatures will reach a high of -5 C on Tuesday, with wind chill it will be near -14 C.

Temperatures will rise to -4 C by Wednesday morning, with wind chill it will be near -12 C.

Sunrise on Tuesday is at 8:01 a.m. and sunset is 4:38 p.m.

School Status Alert: All schools in the Langley School District are OPEN to students and staff. School buses are operating as normal. It is another cold day today, please dress warmly. — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 14, 2020

