More snow expected in Langley by Wednesday morning. (Joti Grewal – Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

Langley schools open Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.

Tuesday will see mainly cloudy weather, with a 60 per cent of flurries. It will be windy over southern sections.

READ MORE: MAP: Is your road a priority when it comes to clearing snow in Langley?

The Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley is expected to see snow Tuesday night with amounts of five to 10 cm by Wednesday morning, and an additional few centimetres during the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of -5 C on Tuesday, with wind chill it will be near -14 C.

Temperatures will rise to -4 C by Wednesday morning, with wind chill it will be near -12 C.

Sunrise on Tuesday is at 8:01 a.m. and sunset is 4:38 p.m.

