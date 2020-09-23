Environment Canada is forecasting heavy winds, rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm for Langley to kick off the fall season. (Robert Lawton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Strong winds, heavy rainfall and risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Langley

Special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley

Environment Canada is forecasting strong winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm for Langley to kick off the fall season.

The weather agency has issued a special statement for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.

Wednesday will see 15 to 25 millimetres of rainfall with 20 km/h southeast winds increasing to 40 to 60 km/h this morning, but decreasing to 30 km/h around noon, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 17 C and a low of 14 C.

Overnight weather will see periods of rain with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Langley will see windy weather and about 10 to 15 millimetres of rainfall overnight.

Weather pattern will carry on into Thursday and a risk of a thunderstorm will remain.

