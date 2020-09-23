WEATHER: Strong winds, heavy rainfall and risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Langley

Environment Canada is forecasting strong winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm for Langley to kick off the fall season.
The weather agency has issued a special statement for Metro Vancouver, including Langley.
Wednesday will see 15 to 25 millimetres of rainfall with 20 km/h southeast winds increasing to 40 to 60 km/h this morning, but decreasing to 30 km/h around noon, the weather agency reports.
Temperatures will reach a high of 17 C and a low of 14 C.
Overnight weather will see periods of rain with a risk of a thunderstorm.
Langley will see windy weather and about 10 to 15 millimetres of rainfall overnight.
Weather pattern will carry on into Thursday and a risk of a thunderstorm will remain.
Heads up: PATTERN CHANGE! The first in a series of weather systems makes landfall on the BC coast tonight through tomorrow morning (Sept 23, 2020). Wet and blustery conditions expected!https://t.co/glRmcAzwed#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/YfFZebyJhI
— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 22, 2020
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
