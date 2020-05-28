Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 C and 25 C inland in Langley on Thursday, May 28, 2020, according to Environment Canada. (Rudy van der Veen/Skitterphoto)

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 21 degrees in Langley Thursday

Increasing cloudiness is forecasted for the morning

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 C in Langley Thursday, Environment Canada reports.

Although the weather will be warm there is increasing cloudiness forecasted early Thursday.

READ MORE: Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

Temperatures inland will reach a high of 25 C.

Overnight weather will see a few clouds and temperatures will see a low of 12 C.

Sunrise Thursday was 5:13 a.m. and sunset at 9:03 p.m.

