Heavy rainfall is expected through much of the day in Langley, according to Environment Canada. (Keili Bartlett – Black Press Media) Environment Canada calls for rainy weather for the next week in Victoria. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Showers are expected to end late evening, Environment Canada reports

Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on New Year’s Eve in Langley, according to Environment Canada.

But the wet weather is not breaking any records on Tuesday. In 1996 more than 47 mm of rainfall was recorded by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC 'dumpster fire': B.C.'s top political stories of 2019

On Tuesday, the weather agency also reports wind in the morning.

Temperatures will remain steady around 8 C and reach 9 C overnight.

Showers are expected to end late in the evening leaving cloudy weather.

On New Year’s Day is it expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and wind beginning early afternoon.

Temperatures will remain steady around 9 C and then reach a low of 4 C overnight.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is 4:22 p.m.

