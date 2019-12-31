WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on New Year’s Eve in Langley, according to Environment Canada.
But the wet weather is not breaking any records on Tuesday. In 1996 more than 47 mm of rainfall was recorded by Environment Canada.
On Tuesday, the weather agency also reports wind in the morning.
Temperatures will remain steady around 8 C and reach 9 C overnight.
Showers are expected to end late in the evening leaving cloudy weather.
On New Year’s Day is it expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and wind beginning early afternoon.
Temperatures will remain steady around 9 C and then reach a low of 4 C overnight.
Sunrise on Tuesday is 8:05 a.m. and sunset is 4:22 p.m.
