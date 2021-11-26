Weather warning as heavy rain due Saturday for Fraser Valley, Coquihalla Highway

A weather warning for the Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla Highway went out early Friday as the next frontal system bringing heavy rain is set to arrive on the South Coast Saturday afternoon.

The Nov. 26 special weather statement went into effect before dawn for the Fraser Valley, (Abbotsford to Hope), on the Coquihalla Highway, (Hope to Merritt), as well as Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove.

For the Coquihalla, they’re calling for heavy rain, 40 to 60 millimetres, Saturday afternoon to Sunday, “with potential impacts to vulnerable landscape and infrastructure.”

The rain will bring warmer temperatures causing snow levels to rise well above the mountain tops over the weekend.

“Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

For the Fraser Valley Saturday to Sunday afternoon total rainfall of 60 mm over southern sections to 120 mm near the mountains.

“Rain will begin for most areas Saturday morning but the heaviest rain will be Saturday night as the front nears.”

Amounts will vary from about 50 mm from Richmond to 80 mm in Abbotsford to 100 mm closer to the mountains. Squamish may see up to 120 mm. Gibsons will also receive 50 to 80 mm of rain.

“Strong warming will accompany this system causing snow levels to rise well above the mountain tops Saturday afternoon. Snowmelt will contribute to run off, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

As always weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

