WEATHER: Wind and more rain in the forecast for Langley

Tuesday will be cloudy in Langley with periods of rain beginning early morning, according to Environment Canada.

Between five to 10 millimetres of rainfall is expected during the day. It is also expected to become windy starting this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low near 6 C.

Periods of rain will end this evening and cloudy weather will remain.

Wednesday showers in the morning will be heavy at times. About 15 to 25 mm of rainfall is expected with southeast winds reaching 30 km/h, and 50 near the water in the afternoon.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 8 a.m. and sunset is 4:14 p.m.

